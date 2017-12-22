Royal Christmases: Some of Kate Middleton’s Best Looks for the Holiday

The British royal family on Christmas. Rex Shutterstock

Going to church services for Christmas is customary for the royal family, and they always do it in style. We can’t help but wonder what duchess-to-be Meghan Markle will wear for her first Christmas celebrations with the Windsors. Given that she went for a nontraditional Ralph & Russo gown for her engagement photos with Prince Harry, she might break the mold once again.

For now, we look back at some of the classic and elegant shoes Kate Middleton has sported to celebrate Christmas at London’s St. Paul’s Cathedral and elsewhere.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent last Christmas with the Middleton family, attending St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire, where Pippa tied the knot with husband James Matthews last May.

For the occasion, the 36-year-old mom of two showed off loafer-style burgundy leather fringe-embellished pumps featuring a gold buckle detailing courtesy of Tod’s.

The royal family on Christmas last year. Rex Shutterstock

The chunky block heel style, which she paired with a matching flared fur-trim coat, proved to be the perfect choice for the rocky road.

On the same day, Pippa Middleton was spotted leaving the service wearing stylish chocolate brown suede boots with an almond toe. Clinging to her toned runner’s calves, the nearly knee-high style completed the 34-year-old’s ensemble, which consisted of a plaid coat and floral scarf.

Pippa Middleton wearing brown suede boots. Rex Shutterstock

A year prior, the royal couple attended services in Sandringham at St. Mary Magdalene church in January, where Middleton looked chic in a matching Michael Kors wool plaid blazer and skirt, complete with black suede stretchy Aquatalia Rumbah knee-high weatherproof boots.

Prince William and Kate Middleton at St Mary Magdalene church in 2016. Rex Shutterstock

For the National Service of Thanksgiving to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 90th birthday in June 2016, Middleton rocked a pale blue Catherine Walker coat dress with suede Gianvito Rossi 105 pumps.

The sophisticated style, with its pointed toe, 4-inch heel and classic nude colorway, made the duchess’ legs appear longer as she descended the stairs of St. Paul’s Cathedral with Prince William by her side.

The duke and duchess at the National Service of Thanksgiving in 2016. Rex Shutterstock

