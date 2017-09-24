Kate Hudson Steps Out With New Boyfriend, Shaved Head and Sky High Platform Pumps

With new boyfriend Danny Fukijawa in tow, a shorn Kate Hudson hit the premiere of her latest film “Marshall” at the Urban World Film Festival in NYC last night.
For the occasion, the 38-year-old actress rocked a slinky silver metallic one-shoulder gown by Stella McCartney paired with towering metallic closed-toe platforms.
The ankle strap shoe style complemented her shimmering dress perfectly with their mirrored silvery colorway.
Fujikawa is the first person Hudson has stepped out with since the end of her engagement to Muse frontman Matt Bellamy in 2014. The couple first appeared on the red carpet together back in May for the premiere of mom Goldie Hawn’s film with Amy Schumer, “Snatched.”
The actress later took to Instagram to document the night, sharing a sultry shot of her look for the evening.
