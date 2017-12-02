What We Know About This Year’s Kardashian Christmas Card

View Slideshow Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian. Rex Shutterstock

This year’s Kardashian Christmas card is being released in a different way.

Kim Kardashian has slowly been revealing the hotly anticipated 2017 card shot by photographer Eli Linnetz in pieces akin to an advent calendar on her website, app and social media.

The first snippet features a long-distance shot of an adorable Saint West — who turns 2 on Dec. 5 — in his debut appearance, wearing denim jeans surrounded by boxes with white ribbon.

In another teaser photo, North West’s curls hang loose as she stands in front of her mom and Kourtney, who both wear white tank tops and jeans.

The Kim Kardashian revealed on “The Late Late Show” in November that she organized the card this year, telling James Corden, “This year’s Christmas card is shot really casually. We’re kind of doing a jeans and T-shirts vibe. Really cute. All the kids are so hard to put together. It’s women and children this year.”

In 2015, the Kardashians kept it simple with the grandkids in black ensembles against a clean backdrop.

