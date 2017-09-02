Justin Timberlake Steps Out Looking Ready for Fall In Gucci Sneakers

JT appears to be ready for fall.
Walking around the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City yesterday, the music star kept things casual, stepping out in a chunky red cardigan over top a Pink Floyd T-shirt, paired with distressed jeans and low-top Gucci White Bee Ace sneakers.
Topped off with a fedora and shades, the actor-singer appeared on board for the first day of September.
The 36-year-old “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” singer’s Gucci kicks pulled the ensemble together perfectly with their crisp lace-up style and signature striped webbing at sides.
Meanwhile, it’s rumored that Justin could be returning to the Super Bowl stage next year. Moreover, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo — who is friends with JT — told ET:
“Oh, I love Justin, I think he’s a great guy. I think he’s talented, you know. We play golf sometimes. Some days I gotta give him tips, other days he’s giving me tips, so . . . I think if they got Justin, it would be a home run. I think he’s one of the rare guys that everyone thinks is great and he’s super talented.”
Gucci White Bee Ace Sneakers, $620; ssense.com
