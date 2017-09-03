Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Get Cozy, Plus Anna Wintour and More Celebs at the U.S. Open

The U.S. Open is not just a chance to watch great tennis but to get a glimpse of who’s on the sidelines, too.
And yesterday (Sept. 2), Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel hit the stands, as well as Anna Wintour, baseball star Aaron Judge and Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda.
The sweet couple — who are parents to two-year-old son Silas — turned the tennis game into a bit of a date, packing on the PDA throughout the day.
Meanwhile, Anna Wintour made an appearance — sitting in Roger Federer’s coaching box — wearing a green and blue printed frock paired with nude sandals.
Yankee rookie Aaron Judge also showed face, and was accompanied by a blonde, that the “Daily News” has identified as Jen Flaum, a University of Michigan graduate, a University of Michigan graduate.
Here are more photos of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, Anna Wintour and more celebrities at the 2017 U.S. Open.
