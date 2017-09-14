Justin Bieber Wears Pool Slides With Socks to Church Again; This Time They’re Givenchy

It appears that socks with sandals is quickly becoming Justin Bieber’s new go-to look.
For a church service at Hillsong in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Wednesday evening, the “Purpose” star opted for Givenchy pool slides. Bieber rocked the sporty minimalistic style with tan drawstring shorts, a plain blue T-shirt, matching blue socks and a baseball cap.
The classic logo slide sandals feature a rubber sole and upper with padded insoles for extra comfort.
A few weeks prior, the “Love Yourself” singer sported a cheaper version of the style, donning Adidas Originals Adilette Slider sandals with a cork sole.
Shop the luxury look for yourself below.
Givenchy Logo Rubber Slides, $295; saksfifthavenue.com
Want more?
Justin Bieber Wore $100 Adidas Pool Slide Sandals With Socks to Church
Justin Bieber Steps Out In Yeezys Amid Paparazzi Drama & Tour Cancellation
Justin Bieber Actually Wore a Normal Outfit for a Hike in L.A.