Justin Bieber Actually Wore a Normal Outfit for a Hike in L.A.

Justin Bieber in L.A. on July 23. Splash

After wearing white hotel slippers with Vetements socks while out and about last week in Beverly Hills, Calif., Justin Bieber actually wore practical footwear for a hike in L.A. on Sunday.

The singer was spotted with a friend heading for a hike wearing black athletic shorts and a black T-shirt. Instead of wearing slides, slippers or something totally inappropriate for the activity, Bieber opted for Adidas EQT support black sneakers with red accents.

Justin Bieber and a friend go for a hike in L.A. on July 23. Splash

Bieber’s Adidas EQT Support sneakers. Splash

A closer look at his outfit will also reveal that Bieber, who has been very loyal to Adidas in terms of footwear, was mixing brands in his Nike shorts. Bieber’s companion was model Audreyana Michelle, who wrote on her Instagram the same of the hike, “It’s a good day to have a good day.”

Justin Bieber wore Adidas sneakers for a hike in L.A. Splash

Unfortunately, Bieber’s kicks were released in January, so they’re sold out everywhere.

