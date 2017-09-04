Justin Bieber Goes Clubbing In Yeezy Boosts, Donates $25,000 to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Following a big donation to people suffering in Houston, Justin Bieber stepped out for a night of clubbing.
The “Purpose” singer was spotted leaving Delilah night club early on Sunday dressed in his typical casual attire. Sporting an oversized black T-
shirt, black drawstring shorts and a black baseball cap, his look was complete with a pair of black and red Yeezy Boost 350 V2s sneakers.
JB is known fan of the Kanye West-designed Adidas sneaker, as he’s often seen out and about in different color versions of the shoe style.
Earlier in the night, Justin shared a video to Instagram expressing his grief over Hurricane Harvey and shared that he will accept comedian Kevin Hart’s challenge of donating $25K to help out the people of Texas.
Shop JB’s Yeezys via the link below.
Yeezy Boost 350 V2, $1,200; fightclub.com
