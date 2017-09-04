Justin Bieber Goes Clubbing In Yeezy Boosts, Donates $25,000 to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Justin Bieber leaving Delilah night club in West Hollywood. Instagram

Following a big donation to people suffering in Houston, Justin Bieber stepped out for a night of clubbing.

The “Purpose” singer was spotted leaving Delilah night club early on Sunday dressed in his typical casual attire. Sporting an oversized black T-

shirt, black drawstring shorts and a black baseball cap, his look was complete with a pair of black and red Yeezy Boost 350 V2s sneakers.

Justin Bieber wearing Yeezy Boost 350 V2s at Delilah night club in West Hollywood. Splash

JB is known fan of the Kanye West-designed Adidas sneaker, as he’s often seen out and about in different color versions of the shoe style.

Justin Bieber leaving Delilah night club on Sept. 3. Splash

Earlier in the night, Justin shared a video to Instagram expressing his grief over Hurricane Harvey and shared that he will accept comedian Kevin Hart’s challenge of donating $25K to help out the people of Texas.

LOVE YOU HOUSTON !!! A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Sep 2, 2017 at 7:40pm PDT

Shop JB’s Yeezys via the link below.

Yeezy Boost 350 V2, $1,200; fightclub.com

