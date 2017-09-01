Justin Bieber Wore $100 Adidas Pool Slide Sandals With Socks to Church

Justin Bieber steps out for church. Splash

Despite canceling the remainder of his ‘Purpose’ tour, Justin Bieber just hit 100m followers on Twitter yesterday.

Meanwhile, with his time off, Justin has been throwing himself into church. And on Wednesday night, the superstar was spotted heading to a service at The City Church’s Saban Theatre, with sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as Hailey Baldwin.

Accompanied by Patrick Schwarzenegger, Bieber kept things ultracasual in a neon yellow T-shirt, Daniel Patrick Roaming gym shorts, a Louis Vuitton X Supreme Camp cap and Adidas Originals Adilette Slider sandals with a cork sole.

The slip-on style features a faux-leather upper with textured stripes and molded foot-bed. The shoes retail for $100. Moreover, they teamed nicely with his overall relaxed gym attire.

Yesterday, Justin shared a photo to Instagram of him supporting Rory Kramer at the launch of his new show for MTV, “Dare to Live.”

So proud of his guy and his show he's launching on MTV called #daretolive A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 30, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

Shop JB’s Adidas slides via the link below.

Adidas Originals Adilette slider sandals with cork sole, $100; asos.com

Want more?

Justin Bieber Steps Out In Yeezys Amid Paparazzi Drama & Tour Cancellation

Justin Bieber Actually Wore a Normal Outfit for a Hike in L.A.

Justin Bieber Wore Actual Hotel Slippers Out in Beverly Hills Yesterday