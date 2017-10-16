Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Engaged: A Look At Their Matching Shoe Style

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas in New York last month.
Rex Shutterstock

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner confirmed in corresponding Instagram posts on Sunday that they’re engaged.

Both shared a simple shot of the “Game of Thrones” actress’s hand resting on top of the singer’s, showing off a beautiful ring against their black clothing.

I said yes.

I said yes.

 

It’s reflective in their Instagram posts that matching comes easily for this couple. That said, let’s look at times the pair stepped out in similar styles.

Last month, the duo stepped out in matching black leggings and trainers for a gym session in New York. While Joe (puppy in arms) sported Under Armour kicks, the “Game of Thrones” actress opted for Nikes. Sophie’s red Mickey Mouse hat matching her man’s shorts pulled their look together.

joe jonas and sophie turner, nike, under armor

Joe Jonas and Sofie Turner out and about in New York.Over the summer, the inseparable pair were spotted in Venice, Calif., wearing matching iconic Stan Smith sneakers.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner wearing Stan Smith sneakers Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner wearing Stan Smith sneakers. Splash

Earlier in the year, Joe, 28, and Sophie modeled almost identical black Yeezy Boost 350 v2 sneakers and black jeans in New York.

joe jonas and sophie turner wearing yeezy boosts Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner wearing Yeezy Boost 350 v2 sneakers. Rex Shutterstock

Again, the middle Jonas brother and the 21-year-old actress opted for Yeezy Boosts.

joe jonas and sophie turner, Yeezy Boost 350 v2 sneakers Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner wearing Yeezy Boost 350 v2 sneakers. Rex Shutterstock

For more of Joe and Sophie’s matching couple’s style, check out the gallery.