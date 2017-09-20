Jessica Simpson Tumbles in Pointy 4-Inch Heels After 6 Hours of Partying

Jessica Simpson celebrates her husband Eric Johnson's birthday. Splash

Walking in sky-high heels after a long night isn’t always easy.

Jessica Simpson was proof of that on Tuesday night when she nearly fell to the ground while walking in Christian Louboutin J String patent pumps.

The 37-year-old fashion mogul stumbled in the T-strap stilettos as she left Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles with husband Eric Johnson; the couple was celebrating the retired NFL player’s 38th birthday.

Jessica Simpson leaving Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles after celebrating husband Eric Johnson’s birthday. Splash

The mom of two paired the pointy-toed style with a black off-the-shoulder top and sleek black embellished trousers for a long dinner with her man and a few friends at the L.A. hotspot.

A source tells E! News they were there for nearly six hours, revealing “She and Eric were the last to leave the restaurant.”

Jessica Simpson’s J String ankle T-strap Christian Louboutin pumps. Splash

Shop Simpson’s shoe style below.

Christian Louboutin J String patent leather ankle T-strap pumps, $710.49; tradesy.com

