Jessica Simpson Tumbles in Pointy 4-Inch Heels After 6 Hours of Partying

Walking in sky-high heels after a long night isn’t always easy.
Jessica Simpson was proof of that on Tuesday night when she nearly fell to the ground while walking in Christian Louboutin J String patent pumps.
The 37-year-old fashion mogul stumbled in the T-strap stilettos as she left Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles with husband Eric Johnson; the couple was celebrating the retired NFL player’s 38th birthday.
The mom of two paired the pointy-toed style with a black off-the-shoulder top and sleek black embellished trousers for a long dinner with her man and a few friends at the L.A. hotspot.
A source tells E! News they were there for nearly six hours, revealing “She and Eric were the last to leave the restaurant.”
