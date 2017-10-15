Hammer Museum Gala: January Jones, Jessica Chastain and More Style Stars

View Slideshow (L-R) Jessica Chastain, January Jones and Hailey Baldwin at Hammer Museum's Gala in the Garden. Rex Shutterstock

A slew of celebrities gathered at Hammer Museum’s Gala in the Garden event, held Saturday in Los Angeles. The party, sponsored by Bottega Veneta, saw Hollywood’s A-listers sporting some of their most stylish outfits.

Award-winning actress Jessica Chastain wore bright sunny yellow pointed pumps paired with a simple black dress from Bottega Veneta for the occasion.

Jessica Chastain wearing bright yellow pumps with a black dress from Bottega Veneta. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, former “Mad Men” star January Jones went retro with this Bottega Veneta resort ’18 dress, teamed with socks and strappy sky-high peep-toe pumps.

January Jones wearing a blue dress from Bottega Veneta resort ’18 and strappy peep-toe pumps. Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Hailey Baldwin towered in ankle strap stiletto pumps and an ensemble from Bottega Veneta’s fall ’17 collection.

Hailey Baldwin wearing Bottega Veneta fall ’17 paired with sky-high ankle strap pumps. Rex Shutterstock

For more celebs like Sarah Jessica Parker and Priyanka Chopra at Hammer Museum’s Gala in the Garden, check out the gallery.

