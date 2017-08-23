Jessica Alba Is Obsessed With These Slip On Sneakers — Get the Look

View Slideshow Jessica Alba wears Vince's Warren slip-son shoes. Splash

Jessica Alba is an actress, business owner and mom of two (with a third on the way) — which means that she’s constantly on the move. So when she’s not donning stilettos for the red carpet or a meeting, chances are you’ll spot the starlet wearing Vince’s Warren suede platform slip on sneaker.

It’s obvious that the style — which comes in a vast seventeen colorway options — is Alba’s go-to favorite at the moment.The 36-year-old “Fantastic Four” actress has been photographed sporting the shoe on a number of occasions now — from New York to L.A. Most recently, she set out for lunch with husband Cash Warren on Sunday wearing a pink suede version of the sneaker paired with denim overalls.

