Jessica Alba Wears Platform Pumps To Celebrate Baby Shower At Ladurée

Jessica Alba gathered with friends at Ladurée in Beverly Hills, Calif. yesterday to celebrate her third pregnancy.
The Honest Company founder, who is expecting a baby boy with husband Cash Warren, stepped out for the occasion in a simple black dress featuring a full skirt and bow shoulder ties.
The 36-year-old actress, who is already mom to daughters, Honor, 9, and Haven, 6, pulled the look together with bow-embellished headband, a Lady Dior hand bag and black ankle-strap platform pumps.
Celeb guests at the tea-themed party included designer Rachel Zoe, who was spotted wearing a double-breasted blazer with matching trousers for the occasion, and model-actress Molly Sims.
