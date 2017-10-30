Jaime King and More Celebs With Cute Kids Celebrate Jeremy Scott’s Latest Collab

Jeremy Scott and Jaime King Rex Shutterstock

In another collaboration with Cybex, Jeremy Scott launched a new line of bold, high-end car seats and strollers, featuring his iconic golden wings that are also incorporated in his line for Adidas.

Jaime King — who recently designed shoes with her sons for Akid — stepped out to help celebrate the launch wearing a lacy strapless dress and pointy black brogues.

Jaime King wearing brogues and a strapless lacy dress at the Cybex by Jeremy Scott Cherubs launch party. Rex Shutterstock

The actress and mom of two was spotted carrying a carseat of her own from the collection and posing with the Moschino creative director, who was dressed in a blue embellished jacket, distressed multicolored shorts, white buckled shoes and a crown.

The designer posing with actress Jaime King at the Cybex by Jeremy Scott Cherubs launch party. Rex Shutterstock

Also in attendance at the bash was James Van Der Beek, who brought his whole family. The father of four wore blue lace-up sneakers along with a crash test dummy-inspired costume, while his wife dressed as a dark angel complete with black wings for the occasion.

James Van Der Beek and his family. Rex Shutterstock

