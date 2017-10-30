Jaime King and More Celebs With Cute Kids Celebrate Jeremy Scott’s Latest Collab

In another collaboration with Cybex, Jeremy Scott launched a new line of bold, high-end car seats and strollers, featuring his iconic golden wings that are also incorporated in his line for Adidas.
Jaime King — who recently designed shoes with her sons for Akid — stepped out to help celebrate the launch wearing a lacy strapless dress and pointy black brogues.
The actress and mom of two was spotted carrying a carseat of her own from the collection and posing with the Moschino creative director, who was dressed in a blue embellished jacket, distressed multicolored shorts, white buckled shoes and a crown.
Also in attendance at the bash was James Van Der Beek, who brought his whole family. The father of four wore blue lace-up sneakers along with a crash test dummy-inspired costume, while his wife dressed as a dark angel complete with black wings for the occasion.
