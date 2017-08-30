Jennifer Lopez Rocks Bright Sneakers for Gym Session With A-Rod

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez workout together. Instagram

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have made working out together a habit.

Yesterday, the inseparable pair were spotted heading to a gym in NYC for a couples sweat session. For the outing, J-Lo opted for multicolored leggings and a black bra, paired with a cozy oversized navy cardigan overtop. To complete the look, the 48-year-old mom of two sported her favorite go-to Nike Air Presto Flyknit Ultra sneakers.

The popular kicks are a favorite of the “Shades of Blue” actress as she’s been seen donning the style in different colorways on multiple occasions.

(Tuesday 29th August 2017) Jrod walking in NYC after their gym sess ! 🏋🏼‍♀️ #jenniferlopez #alexrodriguez #arod #jlo #jrod A post shared by JROD (@jrodfromtheblock) on Aug 30, 2017 at 4:39am PDT

On the same day, the iconic singer took to Instagram with A-Rod to send their love to everyone currently suffering in Houston as a result of Hurricane Harvey.

https://mobile.twitter.com/redcross/status/901546157238833152 Please help by donating what you can! Link above… God bless Houston 🙏🏼 #hurricaneharvey A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 29, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

Shop J-Lo’s go-to workout sneakers via the link below.

Nike Women’s Air Presto Flyknit Ultra Running Shoe, $150; amazon.com

