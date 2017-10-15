Jennifer Lopez Rocks Out in Stunning Looks at Puerto Rico ‘One Voice’ Benefit Concert

Jennifer Lopez. Splash

Jennifer Lopez took the stage last night at One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief — the Puerto Rico benefit concert and telethon she organized with ex-husband Marc Anthony and current boyfriend Alex Rodriguez — in several stunning ensembles.

While performing a few of her hit songs, the 48-year-old sported sparkly ensembles featuring fabulous boots. For one look, the “Shades of Blue” actress wore a plunging red embellished bodysuit with a plethora of feathers on her back paired with lace-up ankle booties.

She killed the stage😪😭😍#onevoice #somosunavoz @jlo#jlo#Jenniferlopez#jlover#iranian_girls_from_the_block #gorgeous #beautiful A post shared by Sana💫 (@jenniferlopez.queen) on Oct 15, 2017 at 3:25am PDT

Another gettup included neutral-toned thigh-high sparkly boots teamed with a fringe-embellished shimmering bodysuit.

🙈🙈 #TooHeavy #TooMuch #toosparkly >>> #JenniferLopez at the One Voice: Somos Live Concert A post shared by @guysandpeople on Oct 15, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

During the event, Lopez took the stage to applaud everyone’s efforts, saying:

“Tonight, we are all here as one voice, to declare loudly and clearly in English and Spanish to every man, woman and child in Puerto Rico and beyond, that you are not forgotten, you are not alone. We are all here to help, not just because you are Americans but also because you are family, familia.”

#SomosLive tonight was soooo amazing!! Thank you so much to everyone who participated and donated! The phone lines are open all weekend! Call in!! Gracias!!! 🇵🇷🙏🏼 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Oct 15, 2017 at 2:35am PDT

Ahead of the event, the actress told People, “Right when the hurricane hit Puerto Rico, Marc and I got on the phone and started talking about what we could do. Alex was right next to me and he started spitballing things we could do. From there, we just started organizing as many people as we could in our specific arenas and pulled this thing together.”