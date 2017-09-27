J-Lo Is Red Hot in Monochromatic Outfit With A-Rod & Kids

Jennifer Lopez. Splash

Jennifer Lopez hit the streets of NYC in style yet again.

The “Shades of Blue” actress stepped out with Alex Rodriguez and twins Max and Emme for lunch on Tuesday in a head-to-toe red look, causing heads to turn. Lopez rocked a curve-hugging red dress paired with matching pointed pumps while carrying a statement Christian Louboutin tote bag trimmed with red and leopard print.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez hit the streets of NYC on Tuesday. Rex Shutterstock

This came before the mom of two jetted to Puerto Rico for a reunion with ex-husband Marc Anthony, where the two announced the creation of Somos Una Voz (We’re One Voice), a humanitarian relief initiative and alliance that includes some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Jennifer Lopez wearing Gucci sunglasses with daughter Emme while leaving lunch in NYC on Tuesday. Rex Shutterstock

Both Lopez and Anthony are Puerto Rican and hope to help after the devastation from Hurricane Maria.

Please donate TODAY to #unitedforpuertorico🇵🇷 @nygovcuomo A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 25, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

