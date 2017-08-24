J-Lo Shows Sultry Streetwear Style in Timberland Boots With A-Rod on ‘Shade of Blue’ Set

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez snap selfies on the Queens set of "Shades of Blue" on Aug. 24. Splash

Jennifer Lopez may be busy filming her show “Shades of Blue,” but she always makes time for the people in her life.

On the New York City set of the NBC series, J-Lo and Alex Rodriguez were spotted doing what many couples do in their free time — taking selfies. Dressed in character as detective Harlee Santos — clad in a black crewneck sweatshirt, distressed jeans and Timberland combat boots — the actress and her man posed for a few shots in between takes.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez takes selfies on the set of “Shades of Blue” in Queens, New York. Splash

This comes on the heels of the mom of two sharing a selfie to Instagram just two days prior. “Love our weekends…🌺🌺🌺. Now back to work!!” she captioned the sweet image.

Love our weekends…🌺🌺🌺. Now back to work!! #riseandgrind #workhardhavefun #livelovelaugh A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 22, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

