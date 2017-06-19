Jennifer Lopez Posed In Gucci Sneakers With Alex Rodriguez at the Louvre in Paris

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are spotted posing in front of the Louvre in Paris on June 18. Splash

Jennifer Lopez brought a little bit of Gucci to the Louvre in Paris on Sunday.

The actress and pop star donned sneakers by the Italian label while taking in the Parisian sights and posing for pictures outside of the Louvre with boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez. J. Lo paired the “Ace” sequined, snake-embellished leather sneakers with a simple black v-neck t-shirt and off-white trousers with black stripes up the sides. The 47-year-old mom of two then accessorized with Quay “Needing Fame” sunglasses and an Hermès “Collier De Chien” cuff bracelet.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez take a stroll in Paris on June 18. Splash

Meanwhile, A-Rod, 41, sported a gray t-shirt, shorts and white Nike sneakers for the romantic excursion. The “Shades of Blue” actress and the former New York Yankee looked stylish and relaxed as they soaked up the city’s culture. The pair were spotted stopping for ice cream and posing on plinths outside the famous art museum, which ending up drawing some attention from fans.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez take a stroll in Paris on June 18. Splash

To shop the star’s Gucci kicks, check out the link below.

Gucci Ace sequin snake sneakers, $780; farfetch.com

