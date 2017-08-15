Shop Jennifer Lawrence’s Summer Shoe Style

Jennifer Lawrence — affectionately referred to as J-Law by her fans — turns 27 today. To celebrate, we’re taking a closer look at her super-chic summer shoe style and revealing how you can get the look.
While visiting the Palace of Versailles in France this summer, the “Hunger Games” actress rocked an edgy pair of Alexander Wang studded leather sandals.
Alexander Wang Amelia studded leather slide, $595; saksfifthavenue.com
While out in Los Angeles in June, the Dior brand ambassador donned a pair of Aquazzura suede wedges along with a simple white tank top and black skinny jeans.
Aquazzura Karlie lace-up wedge, $325; therealreal.com
That same month, the “Joy” star wore Valentino lace-up sandals while out and about in New York with a friend. The velvet style originally retailed at $595 but has since been marked down significantly.
Valentino Garavani velvet lace-up flat sandal, $238; neimanmarcus.com
