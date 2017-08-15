Shop Jennifer Lawrence’s Summer Shoe Style

Actress Jennifer Lawrence, who turns 27 today, has rocked some standout sandals this summer. Rex Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence — affectionately referred to as J-Law by her fans — turns 27 today. To celebrate, we’re taking a closer look at her super-chic summer shoe style and revealing how you can get the look.

While visiting the Palace of Versailles in France this summer, the “Hunger Games” actress rocked an edgy pair of Alexander Wang studded leather sandals.

Alexander Wang Leidy slide sandal, $550; shopbop.com

Lawrence also is a big fan of these Alexander Wang studded slip-on sandals; she has been spotted in the style on several occasions this summer.