Shop Jennifer Lawrence’s Summer Shoe Style

By / 2 hours ago
jennifer-lawrence-style
Actress Jennifer Lawrence, who turns 27 today, has rocked some standout sandals this summer.
Rex Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence — affectionately referred to as J-Law by her fans — turns 27 today. To celebrate, we’re taking a closer look at her super-chic summer shoe style and revealing how you can get the look.

While visiting the Palace of Versailles in France this summer, the “Hunger Games” actress rocked an edgy pair of Alexander Wang studded leather sandals.

Related
Kendall Jenner Is Loving These Simple Sandals Right Now

alexander wang, jennifer lawrence

Alexander Wang Leidy slide sandal, $550; shopbop.com
Lawrence also is a big fan of these Alexander Wang studded slip-on sandals; she has been spotted in the style on several occasions this summer.
alexander wang

Alexander Wang Amelia studded leather slide, $595; saksfifthavenue.com

While out in Los Angeles in June, the Dior brand ambassador donned a pair of Aquazzura suede wedges along with a simple white tank top and black skinny jeans.

 

Aquazzura

Aquazzura Karlie lace-up wedge, $325; therealreal.com

That same month, the “Joy” star wore Valentino lace-up sandals while out and about in New York with a friend. The velvet style originally retailed at $595 but has since been marked down significantly.

valentino

Valentino Garavani velvet lace-up flat sandal, $238; neimanmarcus.com

Want more?

Shop Mila Kunis’ Most Affordable Shoe Looks

Fergie Poses Nude on Instagram Wearing Just Gloves and High Heels

Nina Dobrev Gave Her Look a ’70s Twist With Retro Clog Sandals

Chrissy Teigen Dressed Up Sweats With On-Trend Clear-Heeled Sandals