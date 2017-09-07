Jennifer Lawrence Sizzles in Nude-Illusion Versace Chain Dress & Metallic Sandals at ‘Mother!’ Premiere

Jennifer Lawrence at the "Mother!" premiere in London. Rex Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence turned heads last night at the U.K. premiere of “Mother!”

The 27-year-old actress — who is dating director Darren Aronofsky — made waves in a slinky, sheer, nude-illusion silver Atelier Versace dress on Wednesday.

The dress featured a crisscross netted back, chain-netting details and an ombré effect, which highlighted her silver metallic stiletto sandals. The shoes featured a strap around the toe bed and a delicate strap around the ankle, where the sheer skirt hem cut short enough to show off her bright red pedi.

Jennifer Lawrence shows off silver metallic sandals at the U.K. premiere of “Mother!” REX Shutterstock

Versace posted a photo of the award-winning actress, writing, “#JenniferLawrence wearing a deep V neckline #AtelierVersace evening dress handwoven in light metallic chains at the “Mother!” premiere in London.”

#JenniferLawrence wearing a deep V neckline #AtelierVersace evening dress handwoven in light metalic chains at the "Mother!" premiere in London. #VersaceCelebrities A post shared by VERSACE (@versace_official) on Sep 6, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

Salma Hayek also appeared on the red carpet at the premiere with husband François-Henri Pinault, donning a floral blouse with a sophisticated suit, shades and a $3,400 Gucci quilted leather bag.

Salma Hayek at the premiere of “Mother!” in London. REX Shutterstock

