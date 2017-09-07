Jennifer Lawrence Sizzles in Nude-Illusion Versace Chain Dress & Metallic Sandals at ‘Mother!’ Premiere

Jennifer Lawrence turned heads last night at the U.K. premiere of “Mother!”
The 27-year-old actress — who is dating director Darren Aronofsky — made waves in a slinky, sheer, nude-illusion silver Atelier Versace dress on Wednesday.
The dress featured a crisscross netted back, chain-netting details and an ombré effect, which highlighted her silver metallic stiletto sandals. The shoes featured a strap around the toe bed and a delicate strap around the ankle, where the sheer skirt hem cut short enough to show off her bright red pedi.
Versace posted a photo of the award-winning actress, writing, “#JenniferLawrence wearing a deep V neckline #AtelierVersace evening dress handwoven in light metallic chains at the “Mother!” premiere in London.”
Salma Hayek also appeared on the red carpet at the premiere with husband François-Henri Pinault, donning a floral blouse with a sophisticated suit, shades and a $3,400 Gucci quilted leather bag.
Want more?
Jennifer Lawrence’s Sandal-Mule Hybrids Are the Ideal Summer Shoe
Jennifer Lawrence Sports Edgy Airport Look With Ladder-Strap Combat Boots in Venice
Amanda Seyfried Shows Post-Baby Bod in Bejeweled Sheer Lace Dress at Venice Film Festival
Chloe Sevigny Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction — And Kept Posing Like a Pro on Red Carpet