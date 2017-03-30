Jennifer Lawrence in New Dior Campaign: ‘We Should All Be Feminists’

Actress Jennifer Lawrence stars in Dior’s fall ’17 campaign. Courtesy of brand.

Jennifer Lawrence is making a statement in her latest ad campaign for Dior.

The 26-year-old actress, who has served as a celebrity face for the French fashion label since 2012, appears in a series of striking, black-and-white shots, looking understated and relaxed as she models several fall ’17 looks — including a slogan T-shirt emblazoned with the words, “We should all be feminists.”

The campaign was shot by French photographer Brigitte Lacombe. Courtesy of brand.

In a bid to attract Millennial consumers, the campaign — overseen by Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri and photographed by Brigitte Lacombe — packs a bit more attitude than the label’s usually prim and polished campaigns. Lawrence, wearing minimal makeup and her hair in a bun, sits on a simple wooden chair and even a pillow, wearing stripped-down looks that emphasize Dior’s much-coveted accessories, including J’adior ballet flats and pumps, multiple rings, good-luck charm necklaces featuring birds and stars, and cross-body bags.

The shots play up the label’s chic accessories, including bags, rings and charm necklaces. Courtesy of brand.

In addition to her Dior duties, Lawrence continues to juggle a number of projects. The Oscar winner just wrapped up filming her latest movie, “Red Sparrow,” a spy thriller also starring Jeremy Irons, Joel Edgerton, Ciarán Hinds and Joely Richardson. Lawrence also has been cast to play Zelda Fitzgerald in an upcoming biopic about the famous Jazz Age socialite. The film is being directed by Ron Howard.