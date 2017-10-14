Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox Had a Mini ‘Friends’ Reunion With Tabitha Simmons

(L-R): Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Sara Foster. Rex Shutterstock

Fashion month officially is over, but designers are still celebrating their latest efforts.

And on Thursday, at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., Jennifer Aniston co-hosted a party with Tabitha Simmons to toast the designer’s spring ’18 collection.

On the heels of the launch of Simmons’ collaboration with Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz on an exclusive capsule shoe collection, the Brit showed off a multicolored belted dress paired with strappy black sandals at the intimate dinner.

(L-R): Jennifer Aniston and Tabitha Simmons strike a pose at the Sunset Tower Hotel on Oct. 12. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Aniston, 48, sported a sultry plunging semisheer black midi-dress with rouged detailing teamed with black ankle strap peep-toe sandals for the occasion.

The pair posed with friends Courteney Cox and Jimmy Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney — who both happened to being wearing black ensembles, complete with the same ankle-strap black heels.

(L-R): Courteney Cox, Molly McNearney, Tabitha Simmons, Jennifer Aniston. Rex Shutterstock

The same day, “E! News” learned that Aniston donated $500,000 to the American Red Cross’ disaster relief services as well as $500,000 to the Ricky Martin Foundation to aid survivors of Hurricane Maria.

Want more?

These Are Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Summer Date Night Sandals

Tabitha Simmons and Johanna Ortiz Team Up for a Special Shoe Collaboration

Why Tabitha Simmons is the Wonder Woman of Fashion Week