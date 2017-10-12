Jaden Smith Debuts Blond Hair & New Balance Kicks With Mom Jada Pinkett for Umami Burger Collab

Jaden Smith collaborated with Umami Burger on its Artist Series Launch on Wednesday at the burger chain’s outpost at The Grove in Los Angeles.

The event celebrated Jaden’s Impossible Trio burger to benefit hurricane relief efforts — a collaboration with Impossible Foods, which is dedicated to providing plant-based meat without animals. Just Water and New Balance were other notable sponsors at the event.

Jaden Smith and his mother, Jada Pinkett Smith pose for a picture in front of Umami Burger in Los Angeles, Calif. Getty Images

Jaden’s Impossible Trio debuted today at participating Umami Burger locations. For every order, $1 will go towards benefitting the American Red Cross hurricane relief efforts.

Jaden showed out in a green and black checkered pattern sweatshirt and baggy, graphic art sweatpants. The outfit was finished off with a pair of white/black New Balance Pro Court 213 Mid Skate shoes. You can get Jaden’s style by shopping for them at zappos.com for $70.

Jaden Smith’s “Impossible Trio” features three burgers made from plant-based products Getty Images

Jaden Smith debuts “Jaden’s Trio” at the Grove in Los Angeles, Calif. with sponsors New Balance and Just Water Getty Images

Jaden’s mom, Jada Pinkett Smith and several of Jaden’s close friends, were among the guests.

Other boldface names in attendance were Eric Dane, Jordyn Woods and Sam Jones III. CEO of Umami Burger, Daniel Del Olmo and Gregg Frazier, COO.

New Balance Pro Court 213 Mid Skate shoes. Courtesy of Zappos