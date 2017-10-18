Ivanka Trump Reveals She Went Through a ‘Punk Phase’ and Had Blue Hair in the ’90s

Ivanka Trump in 1997. Rex Shutterstock

In her mother Ivana Trump’s new memoir, “Raising Trump,” first daughter Ivanka Trump opened up about going through a “punk phrase” in the ’90s.

The White House senior adviser claims that she loved grunge rock band Nirvana and cried for 24 hours when frontman Kurt Cobain died in 1994. She was just 12-years-old at the time.

“It was a shock and I was distraught,” she shared. “After 24 hours of my crying inconsolably in my room, alone — major melodrama — mom had to pull me out of there to go down to dinner.”

Moreover, the mom-of-three wrote, “my wardrobe consisted of ripped corduroy jeans and flannel shirts,” and she shares that she even dyed her hair blue.

“One day after school, I dyed my hair blue. Mom wasn’t a fan of this decision. She took one look at me and immediately went out to the nearest drugstore to buy a $10 box of Nice’ n Easy. That night she forced me to dye my hair back to blond.”

“The color she picked out was actually three shades lighter than my natural color…and I have never looked back!” she added.

