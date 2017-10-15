Ivanka Trump Just Sported Floral Printed Pumps and A Pink Suit for Fall

Ivanka at the 2017 annual meetings of the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund in D.C. Rex Shutterstock

White House Senior Adviser Ivanka Trump spoke at a conference in Washington that rolled out the World Bank’s Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi) on Saturday.

Modeling an elegant light pink suit paired with a red scarf and navy floral pointed pumps, the president’s daughter spoke about being a business owner and promised “to spend a lot of time offering any value” that she can “as a mentor.”

Ivanka was on trend for the occasion, seeing that florals were everywhere on the fall ’17 runway. Dries Van Noten, Erdem, Gucci and more debuted the print, normally associated with spring and summer, in their autumn/winter collections.

Thank you Dr. Kim and The World Bank Group for your tremendous leadership. It was an honor to be a part of launching We-Fi to help women entrepreneurs around the globe gain access to capital, markets and networks 🌎 #WeFi #EmpowerWomen A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Oct 14, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

Thanking Dr. Kim and the World Bank, the mom of three wrote, “It was an honor to be a part of launching We-Fi to help women entrepreneurs around the globe gain access to capital, markets and networks,” adding a globe emoji.

Want more?

Ivanka Trump Goes to Synagogue In Comfy Heels & All-Blue Outfit With Family

Bet You Didn’t Know Ivanka Trump’s Real Name Isn’t Actually Ivanka

Ivanka Trump Flattered Her Body With This Chic Style Under $25