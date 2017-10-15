Ivanka Trump Just Sported Floral Printed Pumps and A Pink Suit for Fall

White House Senior Adviser Ivanka Trump spoke at a conference in Washington that rolled out the World Bank’s Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi) on Saturday.
Modeling an elegant light pink suit paired with a red scarf and navy floral pointed pumps, the president’s daughter spoke about being a business owner and promised “to spend a lot of time offering any value” that she can “as a mentor.”
Ivanka was on trend for the occasion, seeing that florals were everywhere on the fall ’17 runway. Dries Van Noten, Erdem, Gucci and more debuted the print, normally associated with spring and summer, in their autumn/winter collections.
Thanking Dr. Kim and the World Bank, the mom of three wrote, “It was an honor to be a part of launching We-Fi to help women entrepreneurs around the globe gain access to capital, markets and networks,” adding a globe emoji.
