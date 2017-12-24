The Most Affordable Looks Ivanka Trump Wore This Year

Ivanka Trump discusses unemployment rates of military spouses. Rex Shutterstock

It’s no secret that Ivanka Trump can afford to wear luxury brands, and the first daughter often does. But the former model and socialite, who founded her own namesake label, also tends to step out in affordable looks from the likes of Zara and Victoria Beckham’s Target collection.

That said, keep reading to check out some of the budget-friendly ensembles Ivanka wore over the past year, since her father became president.

Last month, Trump stepped out for work wearing Zara head-to-toe, including pointed bow-embellished mules and a matching top fringe top and waisted trousers.

While holding court onstage at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina this fall, Donald Trump’s special assistant wore a chic top with a neckline that resembled a choker from Harlowe and Graham that is available for under $25 on nordstromrack.com.

The mom of three paired the ultra-affordable top with cropped checkered trousers glossy red slingback kitten heel pumps.

Ivanka Trump discusses unemployment rates of military spouses. Rex Shutterstock

In the summer, the 36-year-old businesswoman — who usually steps out in designs from her own moderately priced line or those from high-end designers — chose a $35 dress from Victoria Beckham’s Target line for work in Washington, D.C.

Trump paired the black calla lily-print frock with pointy black suede ankle-tie sandals from her eponymous brand to pull the look together.

Earlier in the year, the “Women Who Work” author was spotted in New York City wearing a pleated velvet midi dress by Oasis that retails for only $113. The first daughter pulled things together with pointy gray suede block heel pumps from her own collection.

Ivanka Trump wearing an Oasis dress and Ivanka Trump Collection heels. Splash.

For more of Ivanka Trump’s style, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Ivanka Trump Visits Connecticut High School in Miu Miu Pumps That Are Now on Sale

After Being Dropped by Some Retailers, Ivanka Trump Opens a Store Inside Trump Tower

Ivanka Trump Kicks Off Hanukkah in Sleek Cocktail Dress With Jimmy Choo Thigh-High Boots