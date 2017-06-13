Ice Cube Rocks Air Jordans for Hollywood Walk of Fame Honor

The rapper received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. Rex Shutterstock

He’s from the tough streets of South Central Los Angeles. Now he’s a permanent part of Los Angeles’ most famous strip: Hollywood Boulevard.

Ice Cube, gangsta rap’s first political provocateur, on Monday received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The rapper, born as O’Shea Jackson Sr., attended the ceremony in stylish fashion, wearing a pair of black Air Jordan 1s, along with color-matching shirt and LA Dodgers’ baseball cap.

The 47-year-old, who days earlier made headlines for his appearance on HBO talk show “Real Time With Bill Maher,” said he appreciated all the fans who have supported him and his group, N.W.A., over the years.

Ahead of the Monday ceremony, Ice Cube Tweeted: “Toast to all my Day 1 Riders! If it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t be getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

The rapper-turned-actor, who had breakout roles in “Boyz n the Hood” and produced the 2015 biopic “Straight Outta Compton,” had family and friends in attendance. Among the stars: N.W.A. members Dr. Dre, DJ Yella and MC Ren, as well as Russell Simmons, Martin Lawrence and director John Singleton.

“You know, you don’t get here by yourself and when you’re coming up doing music, movies, just trying to be creative, you never figure you’ll be on the Hollywood Walk of Fame one day,” he said in an address to fans.