Hugh Hefner Dies at 91: A Look at the Playboy Founder’s Style

Hugh Hefner posing in front of the Playboy Mansion in 1977. Rex Shutterstock

Hugh Hefner died on Wednesday at his home, the Playboy Mansion, in the Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles. He was 91.

Hefner founded Playboy in 1953 at 27-years-old and ultimately turned the publication into a multi-million dollar entertainment empire, complete with clothes, TV shows and even a chain of Playboy Clubs.

Hef encapsulated the image of the ultimate bachelor lifestyle, and has been compared to the likes of Walt Disney, Jay Gatsby and Citizen Kane.

Hugh Hefner arrives in Rome with Barbara Benton in 1969. Rex Shutterstock

With Marilyn Monroe appearing on the first cover, Playboy popularized the term “centerfold” and helped spur the sexual revolution of the 1960s.

Hugh Hefner looks over proof sheets for Playboy in Chicago in 1961. Rex Shutterstock

With a current estimated net worth of nearly $50 million ($200 million at Playboy’s peak), reports say that the mogul’s son Cooper Hefner, 26, is said to be the heir to the empire.

Hugh Hefner poses in front of his $5.5 million black jet plane in 1970. Rex Shutterstock

For a closer look at Hef’s playboy style, check out the gallery.

