Hailey Baldwin Auditions for Victoria’s Secret in Sheer Crop Top & Strappy Pumps

Hailey Baldwin on her way to Victoria's Secret Fashion Show castings in New York on Aug. 21. Splash

Hailey Baldwin has never made it a secret that she would love to join friends like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner in walking at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. It’s one of the highest honors in the modeling industry, and the 20-year-old told the Daily Mail in an interview last October that “it’s every girl’s dream” to appear on the famous VS catwalk, which will be filmed in Shanghai this year.

And she certainly fits the part, with bombshell measurements of around: 32-24-34 and 5-foot 8-inches in height.

The Adidas model was spotted heading to casting calls for the show on Monday. For the occasion, Baldwin stepped out (and snapped a few selfies) in a sheer black mesh top from Balmain, skinny distressed jeans from Frame Denim and Saint Laurent suede lace-up stiletto pumps. With a razor-sharp pointed toe and a scalloped edge trim, the style stands out.

Hailey Baldwin at Victoria Secret castings in New York on Aug. 21. Splash

Her look was complete with a Gucci shoulder bag and a large Starbucks drink.

Hailey Baldwin steps out in midtown in NYC for Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show castings. Splash

To shop the model’s statement-making shoes at 40 percent off, check out the link below.

Saint Laurent Paris lace-up pumps, $537; farfetch.com

