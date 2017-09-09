Hailey Baldwin Proves Classic Sneakers Work With Everything — Even a Sultry Cocktail Dress

Hailey Baldwin at Tom Ford. REX Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin just went monochromatic for Tom Ford.

On Wednesday, Elle UK July cover star stepped out in Stan Smiths and a dreamy white satin mini dress from Meshki at the designer’s show at Park Avenue Armory. The classic Adidas sneaker teamed perfectly with the sultry dress that showed off tan toned legs.

Baldwin was also spotted attending fashion week parties for Elle IMG and the launch of Schutz fall ’17 collection in the same day.

Hailey Baldwin wearing Adidas Stan Smith sneakers at the Tom Ford spring ’18 show. REX Shutterstock

At Tom Ford’s spring ’18 show though, the 20-year-old model cozied up to pals Karlie Kloss — who is set to return to the VS catwalk this year — and social media influencer Cameron Dallas.

Karlie Kloss and Hailey Baldwin strike a pose at New York Fashion Week.Dallas, 22, also kept things casual, teaming jeans with a green velvet jacket and loafers.

Cameron Dallas and Hailey Baldwin at Tom Ford. REX Shutterstock

