Gwen Stefani Drops Son Off for School in Comfy Sandals That Are Under $30

Gwen Stefani out in L.A. on Thursday. Splash

Gwen Stefani doesn’t forgo looking cool just because she’s on mom duty.

While dropping off her eldest son Kingston at the bus stop on Thursday morning, the No Doubt singer looked cool and casual in a printed gray pullover sweatshirt paired with baggy boyfriend-style jeans and checkered pool slides courtesy of Vans.

Meanwhile, Kingston, 11, donned a white polo shirt with khaki shorts, black knee-high socks and red Nike sneaker for school.

Gwen Stefani waits for the school bus with son Kingston on Thursday morning in L.A. Splash

It’s not a surprise that the 47-year-old mom of three opted for the slip-on style — which features an UltraCush insole for added comfort — seeing that she’s often rocking Vans’ classic checkered slip-on sneaker.

A known fan of the brand in general, the pop star even donned a pair of Vans with boyfriend Blake Shelton’s face on them.

Gwen Stefani drops Kingston off at the bus stop for school on Aug. 31. Splash

To get Gwen’s cool-mom shoe, shop the link below.

Vans Slide-On Sandal, $29.95; nordstrom.com

