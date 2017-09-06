Gigi Hadid Stepped Out in White Furry Mules and Jeans Embroidered with Zayn Malik’s Name

Gigi Hadid in NYC on Tuesday. Splash

Gigi Hadid took to the streets of New York today dressed in fluffy white winter-inspired mules.

While it’s only the beginning of September, Gigi appeared almost like a summer snow angel in a $12 white Brandy Melville ruffle-hem tank with a cream-colored fuzzy shrug over-top, plus Alumnae Soft x Slide rabbit fur block heels.

The 22-year-old supermodel completed the look with high-waisted blue jeans, Le Specs X Adam Selman The Fugitive sunglasses and a yellow Fendi micro leather bag.

Gigi Hadid steps out in white furry block heel mules. Splash

Moreover, the right pocket of her jeans was emblazoned with “Zayn,” the name of her longtime boyfriend. That said, this isn’t the first time she’s showed her love for her man in the form of fashion.

" Zayn" 😍😂 @gigihadid #gigihadid @zayn -T A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigiihadidfans) on Sep 6, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

Shop Gigi’s look via the link below.

Alumnae Soft X Slide Rabbit Fur Block Heels, $1,095; fwrd.com

