Gigi Hadid’s Dr Martens Boots Have Ruffles and a Heart-Shaped Zipper

Gigi Hadid posing backstage with Tommy Hilfiger at LFW. Rex Shutterstock

It’s no secret that Gigi Hadid likes her Dr Martens.

The supermodel has been spotted wearing several different styles and colorways from the iconic brand over the past year, so it’s no surprise that she whipped out a new pair for the Tommy Hilfiger show on Tuesday.

Headed to the event in London, the 22-year-old donned a Tommy x Gigi leather jacket with cheetah print detailing on the shoulder over a sheer black turtleneck paired with high-waisted jeans and Dr. Martens Lazy Oaf Jungle boots.

Gigi Hadid heading to the Tommy Hilfiger spring ’18 show. Rex Shutterstock

While posing backstage with the designer, Gigi showed off the boots, which feature a front zip opening with heart ring pull and lace-up detailing, plus frill trims and a chunky cleated platform sole.

Gigi Hadid backstage with Tommy Hilfiger at the spring ’18 show. Rex Shutterstock

