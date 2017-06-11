Gigi Hadid Pulls Off the Monochromatic Trend With Aquazzura Pumps

Gigi Hadid spotted out in New York City on June 10. REX Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid stepped out in New York City on June 10 rocking the monochrome trend.

The supermodel with mom Yolanda Foster alongside, wore an all-white ensemble featuring a simple white t-shirt and Y/Project high-waisted convertible jeans with a snakeskin belt from the same brand. To complete the outfit, Hadid added nude suede Aquazzura pumps with a pointed toe and ankle wraps that she tied around her pants.

The 22-year-old accessorized the outfit with layered necklaces and a Jason Stalvey Top Handle 2.0 Lizard mini bag. Meanwhile, Foster, 53, donned a sophisticated all-black ensemble as the two were seen leaving Hadid’s apartment.

Gigi Hadid spotted out in New York City on June 10. REX Shutterstock

The former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and her daughter were headed to a signing of “The Gigi Journal,” which she created for V Magazine. The journal is said to be “an intimate photo diary dedicated to the people who make up her life in fashion.”

@gigihadid is in the house! Tap our stories to watch her live signing of #TheGigiJournal. 📸 @thestewartofny @maybelline @lumeecase @rbprnyc @nickiminaj A post shared by V Magazine (@vmagazine) on Jun 10, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

“I’m constantly taking photos of people who I love, who inspire me, who make me laugh, who turn long work days into adventures, who I appreciate and who I want to celebrate,” Gigi said in a forward for the publication.

A family affair ❤️ #repost @luizmattos1906 @gigihadid @yolanda.hadid A post shared by V Magazine (@vmagazine) on Jun 10, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

You can shop the model’s shoe look at half the original price below.

Aquazzura Heartbreaker suede pumps, $325; net-a-porter.com