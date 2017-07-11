Gigi Hadid’s Patent Leather Mules Won’t Break the Bank

Gigi Hadid heads to McDonald's in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 10. Splash

For an outing with friends that included shopping and a trip through the McDonald’s drive-thru in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Monday, Gigi Hadid donned high-waisted trousers and patent leather mules.

The star of Karl Lagerfeld’s new Fendi campaign wore Tanya Taylor resort ’18 pants with shoes from Andre Assous and a simple white crop top over a Versace sports bra. Hadid accessorized the look with some delicate gold jewelry, cat-eye shades and her favorite sold-out Jason Stalvey Top Handle 2.0 Lizard mini-bag.

Gigi Hadid steps out for a day of retail therapy with friends on July 10. Splash

What’s more, the supermodel’s patent leather buckle Andre Assous Priya mules — which bear a resemblance to Gucci’s ubiquitous mules — are pretty reasonably priced. At 6pm you can shop the style for under $150.

Shop the look below.

Andre Assous Priya mules, $134.99; 6pm.com

The day before, the 22 year-old teased her new campaign for Fendi via Instagram, where she’s rocking over-the-knee red leather statement boots.

