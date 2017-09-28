Gigi Hadid Wears White-Hot Dress With Dangerously High & Low Slits at Paris Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid sparkled in Paris last night for the launch of her collab with Parisian jewelry brand Messika.
The supermodel stepped out during Paris Fashion Week in a plunging white cotton twill maxi-dress from Brandon Maxwell’s spring ’18 collection. The look — which sister Bella Hadid debuted on the runway at NYFW — featured a pointed collar, cinched waist and a dangerously high slit.
Gianvito Rossi silver metallic leather plexi pumps highlighted the bling courtesy of Messika that she sported on her fingers and around her neck.
Meanwhile, on the catwalk for Brandon Maxwell spring ’18, Gigi’s younger sister donned slinky white sandals to match the eye-catching ready-to-wear gown.
Want more?
Gigi Hadid Suffers a Wardrobe Malfunction — Split at the Crotch
Gigi Hadid Wears Her Own Tommy X Gigi Punk High-Tops to Hilfiger Store Opening
Gigi Hadid’s Dr Martens Boots Have Ruffles and a Heart-Shaped Zipper