Gigi Hadid Wears White-Hot Dress With Dangerously High & Low Slits at Paris Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid wearing Brandon Maxwell. Rex Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid sparkled in Paris last night for the launch of her collab with Parisian jewelry brand Messika.

The supermodel stepped out during Paris Fashion Week in a plunging white cotton twill maxi-dress from Brandon Maxwell’s spring ’18 collection. The look — which sister Bella Hadid debuted on the runway at NYFW — featured a pointed collar, cinched waist and a dangerously high slit.

Gigi Hadid wearing a Brandon Maxwell dress and Gianvito Rossi silver metallic plexi pumps. Rex Shutterstock

Gianvito Rossi silver metallic leather plexi pumps highlighted the bling courtesy of Messika that she sported on her fingers and around her neck.

Gigi Hadid wearing Brandon Maxwell and Gianvito Rossi at the Messika jewelry launch at Paris Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, on the catwalk for Brandon Maxwell spring ’18, Gigi’s younger sister donned slinky white sandals to match the eye-catching ready-to-wear gown.

Bella Hadid on the runway at Brandon Maxwell spring ’18 during New York Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

Pinned-up in #MessikabyGigiHadid 💎💎💎, white gold everything @messikajewelry thanks for a great launch last night xxxx 💎🖇 A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Sep 28, 2017 at 4:45am PDT

