Gigi Hadid Steps Out During PFW in $30 Trousers and Alexander Wang Studded Shearling Slippers

isabel marant ready to wear spring
Gigi Hadid on the runway at Isabel Marant.
After hitting the catwalk at the Isabel Marant spring 2018 show in Paris, Gigi Hadid was photographed Friday morning looking cozy, yet put together.

The 22-year-old supermodel opted for a comfortable looking grey hoodie paired with plaid Stovepipe pants from H&M which retail for an affordable $29.99. To complete her look, Hadid sported lavish stud-embellished shearling slippers.

Chiara Ferragni, Pernille Teisbaek and Lily Aldridge are also fans of the style, which teamed well with the trendy trousers.

Shop the slippers for fall.

Alexander Wang Amelia studded shearling slippers

Buy: Alexander Wang Amelia studded shearling slippers $650
Isabel Marant’s Spring ’18 Runway at Paris Fashion Week