Gal Gadot Hosted ‘SNL’ In a Little Black Dress & Heels

Gal Gadot's opening look. NBC

“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot hit the stage at “Saturday Night Live” yesterday to host the show along with musical guest Sam Smith. Check out what the actress wore for her first time on the iconic stage, plus the boots she wore in a parody of Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, and more.

Joined by Leslie Jones decked out in full “Wonder Woman” regalia, Gadot showed off long legs in a slinky black minidress paired with strappy sandals for her opening monologue.

Gal Gadot wearing a black dress and sandals with Leslie Jones on stage at “Saturday Night Live” on Oct. 7. NBC

Meanwhile, the actress donned another little black dress, this time paired with thigh high black boots, for a skit costarring Kate McKinnon, in which she plays the part of Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. Meanwhile, McKinnon spoofs Bella Hadid in the comedy sketch inspired by realty television dubbed “Kendall’s Model House.”

Gadot and McKinnion also share a kiss on the sketch comedy series.

Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon wearing thigh high boots for SNL. NBC

In another sketch titled “The Naomi Show,” the 32-year-old mom of two sported nude pumps to play the part of a “Maury”-inspired daytime talk show host.

Gal Gadot in a sketch on Saturday Night Live. NBC

