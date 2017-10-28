Frank Ocean is 30: A Look at the Musician’s Effortless Sneaker Style

Grammy-award winning musician Frank Ocean turns 30-years-old today. And while he’s known for his track titled “Nikes” — the singer-songwriter has an affinity for classic Vans sneakers.
Most recently, Ocean showed off Old Skool kicks courtesy of the skate shoe company at the launch of friend Tyler, the Creator’s Golf Wang flagship store in L.A.
And for a visual essay produced by the artist for i-D magazine, he put his love of the iconic shoes on display.
Naturally, the “Channel Orange” singer from New Orleans, takes his favorite shoes to the stage.
In the summer, a pink-haired Ocean donned an all-black version of the low top skate sneakers while out and about with Kendall Jenner and fashion influencer Luka Sabbat.
Moreover, the “Blond” singer sported checkerboard slip-on sneakers paired with a crisp suit at the White House.
Ocean teamed Vans with a suit again in 2014, at the Time 100 Gala. This time, the Odd Future member sported black and white high tops.