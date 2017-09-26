Fergie’s Sheer Thigh-High Peep-Toe Booties Are Almost as Tall as Her Son

Fergie steps out in NYC with son Axel Jack. Rex Shutterstock

On the heels of the announcement of her split from actor Josh Duhamel, Fergie is stepping out to promote her brand-new album “Double Dutchess” with son Axel Jack in tow.

The singer was spotted leaving the Sirius Building in New York on Monday wearing thigh-high stiletto boots while holding 4-year-old Axel’s hand. Fergie opted for an Off-White oversized hooded printed jersey top paired with the sheer over-the-knee black peep-toe boots from Vatanika for the occasion.

Fergie steps out in Vatanika sheer black over-the-knee boots. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Axel donned gray Converse Chuck Taylor All Star high-top sneakers with a black and white geometric-printed T-shirt and a bomber jacket.

Fergie’s black sheer over-the-knee peep-toe booties. Rex Shutterstock

Later, the 42-year-old star took to Instagram, posting a sweet shot of her and Axel at “Elvis Duran and the Morning Show.” Fergie captioned the pic, “my little bodyguard. come at me for taking 11 years on the album.”

my little bodyguard. come at me for taking 11 years on the album. A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Sep 25, 2017 at 7:23pm PDT

