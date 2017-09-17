Liam Payne, Ellie Goulding and More Hit the Emporio Armani Spring ’18 After-Party

View Slideshow Celebs at the Emporio Armani spring '18 after party. Rex Shutterstock

After 11 years, Emporio Armani is back in London debuting it’s spring ’18 collection. And you can bet celebs are stopping by the after party in style to help celebrate the line.

Roberta Armani posed with Ellie Goulding, who was dressed in a plaid belted coat with black patent pointed pumps, and Liam Payne, who rocked a velvet burgundy blazer over a white T-shirt with white sneakers.

Roberta Armani, Ellie Goulding and Liam Payne. Rex Shutterstock

Elswehere, Chelsea Leyland and Poppy Delevingne posed for a shot. While Leyland opted for green and navy velvet platform sandals, Cara’s older sister donned navy velvet ankle boots.

Chelsea Leyland and Poppy Delevingne at the Emporio Armani spring ’18 after party. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Lady Amelia Windsor hit the event in pink trousers, a pink and black sweater and black boots.

Lady Amelia Windsor wearing pink trousers and black boots at the Emporio Armani spring ’18 after party. Rex Shutterstock

Check out the gallery for more celebs that attended the Emporio Armani spring ’18 after-party at LFW.

