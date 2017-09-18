This ‘Modern Family’ Star Stole the Emmys Spotlight & More Cute Kids on the Red Carpet

View Slideshow Kids on the red carpet at the Emmys. Rex Shutterstock

Kids are taking over the Emmys red carpet tonight. From the “Stranger Things” cast, the little stars of “Modern Family” and more.

Stealing the show tonight was, without a doubt, Jeremy Maguire, who plays Joe Pritchett on “Modern Family.” With a tiny black suit, bow tie and a blue cape to boot, the pint-sized actor grabbed the attention of everyone.

Jeremy Maguire on the red carpet at the Emmys. Rex Shutterstock

Jeremy Maguire running in a blue cape. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown opted for a Calvin Klein By Appointment dress with a full tulle skirt and an ivory ribbon paired with embellished pointed ankle-strap kitten heels.

Millie Bobby Brown in a Calvin Klein by Appointment dress. Rex Shutterstock

The boys of “Stranger Things” also hit the red caret, looking adorably dapper.

Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin from “Stranger Things.” Rex Shutterstock

Noah Schnapp, 12, donned Giuseppe Zanotti velvet logo loafers for the Emmys.

Giuseppe Zanotti velvet logo loafers. Rex Shutterstock

To check out more kids on the red carpet at the Emmys, check out the gallery ahead.

Want more?

Viola Davis Was Photobombed & More Celebs on the Emmys Red Carpet

Emmys Red Carpet Looked Very Different 10 Years Ago

Liam Payne, Ellie Goulding and More Hit the Emporio Armani Spring ’18 After-Party