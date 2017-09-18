Anne Heche Leaves Little to the Imagination In Barely-There Dress at Emmys After-Party

Anne Heche at the Emmy Awards HBO after party. Rex Shutterstock

Last night at HBO’s 2017 Emmys after-party, Anne Heche hit the red carpet wearing a barely-there dress.

Designed by Randi Rahm, the floor length Stella Couture gown featuring side cutouts left little to the imagination. That said, the 48-year-old “Brave” actress showed off her incredible figure in the shimmery silver number, which she paired with plum-colored suede pointy pumps.

While you might be wondering how she’s pulling off this daring look, you can see there are subtle sheer panels built into the dress covering her upper thighs.

Anne Heche makes a statement in Randi Rahm couture and purple suede pumps. Rex Shutterstock

Inside the festivities, Heche cozied up to partner, “Big Little Lies” actor James Tupper, 52, who looked dapper in a navy coat with a bow tie and black dress shoes. HBO’s murder-mystery “Big Little Lies” swept up, winning eight Emmys overall, including best series.

Anne Heche and boyfriend James Tupper cozy up at the HBO after party on Sunday. Rex Shutterstock

