Shop the Emmys Red Carpet Shoes From Reese Witherspoon & More Celebs

Shop shoes straight from the 2017 Emmys red carpet. Rex Shutterstock

Celebs stepped out in some pretty swanky shoes at last night’s Emmy Awards. There were sandals, pumps, platforms, loafers and more on the red carpet. To get the look for yourself, keep scrolling.

Reese Witherspoon, for one, donned velvet Christian Louboutin pointy pumps that perfectly complemented her Stella McCartney blazer-style minidress.

Christian Louboutin Decoltish Pointy Toe Pump, $695; nordstrom.com

While Elizabeth Moss’ Olgana Paris ankle strap pumps aren’t available in the pale pink colorway she wore at last night’s event, you can shop the style in crisp white.

Olgana Paris Ankle Lace Pumps (White), $1,226; farfetch.com

Similarly, you can get Tracee Ellis Ross’ silk satin embellished Roger Vivier mule-pumps in a sleek black.

Roger Vivier Sin Pumps in Silk Satin (Black), $1,750; rogerviver.com

Heidi Klum donned red Giuseppe Zanotti slingback pumps for the awards, and you can get the same style in sensual black.

Giuseppe Zanotti Sophie patent-leather slingback sandals, $650; net-a-porter.com

If you’ve been wanting to channel a “Stranger Things” kid, pick up a pair of these velvet Giuseppe Zanotti loafers that Noah Schnapp donned for his first Emmys.

Giuseppe Zanotti velvet logo loafers, $895; giuseppezanottidesign.com

