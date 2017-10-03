Emily Ratajkowski Ruled Paris Fashion Week With All of These Looks

With Paris Fashion Week coming to a close, FN is taking a look at Emily Ratajkowski’s best ensembles from the front row to the streets of the French capital.
For the Atelier Swarovski by Jason Wu Dinner last week, the model-turned-actress stepped out in a slinky asymmetrical dress featuring blue floral designs and fringe detailing paired with gold embellished ankle strap sandals.
Prior to that, the 26-year-old former Sports Illustrated model donned standout Aquazzura red leather knee boots with jeans and a cheeky white top for lunch in the City of Lights.
And for the Dior spring ’18 show, Ratajkowski laced up espadrille-style Altuzarra D’Orsay canvas pumps, which she paired with a corseted dress featuring a thigh-high slit courtesy of Brock Collection.
The model also turned heads risking slipping out of her white dress when she went bra-free during an outing. She completed the look with geometric heels.
For more of Em Rata’s looks from Paris Fashion Week, click through the gallery.
Want more?
Rihanna Wears Saint Laurent Boots Straight From the Runway — Again
Dakota and Elle Fanning Rock Fabulously Embellished Footwear in the Front Row at Miu Miu
Cate Blanchett, Kourtney Kardashian and More on the Front Row at Paris Fashion Week