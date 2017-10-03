Emily Ratajkowski Ruled Paris Fashion Week With All of These Looks

View Slideshow Emily Ratajkowski takes Paris Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

With Paris Fashion Week coming to a close, FN is taking a look at Emily Ratajkowski’s best ensembles from the front row to the streets of the French capital.

For the Atelier Swarovski by Jason Wu Dinner last week, the model-turned-actress stepped out in a slinky asymmetrical dress featuring blue floral designs and fringe detailing paired with gold embellished ankle strap sandals.

Midnight in Paris A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Sep 28, 2017 at 2:52pm PDT

Prior to that, the 26-year-old former Sports Illustrated model donned standout Aquazzura red leather knee boots with jeans and a cheeky white top for lunch in the City of Lights.

🇫🇷 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Sep 27, 2017 at 6:25am PDT

And for the Dior spring ’18 show, Ratajkowski laced up espadrille-style Altuzarra D’Orsay canvas pumps, which she paired with a corseted dress featuring a thigh-high slit courtesy of Brock Collection.

Emily Ratajkowski at Dior spring ’18 during Paris Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

The model also turned heads risking slipping out of her white dress when she went bra-free during an outing. She completed the look with geometric heels.

Emily Ratajkowski out during Paris Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

For more of Em Rata’s looks from Paris Fashion Week, click through the gallery.

