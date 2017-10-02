Emily Ratajkowski’s Flirty Parisian Girl Outfit Included a Shirtdress With No Bra & Geometric Heels

View Slideshow Emily Ratajkowski wearing Jacquemus spring '18 during PFW. Rex Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski is living it up in Paris.

The model-turned-actress stepped out last night for the Vogue x Irving Penn party at the Petit Palais wearing a sultry look fresh off the runway from Jacquemus’ spring ’18 collection. Making a statement, the 26-year-old former runway model rocked a plunging white shirtdress teamed with nude architectural sandals.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a Jacquemus shirtdress and geometric sandals out during Paris Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

The avant garde sandals — which featured geometric heels — popped against her tan legs and the crisp whiteness of her revealing dress.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing nude architectural sandals during Paris Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

Ratajkowski took to Instagram today to show off her look from the event, simply writing “Paris ❤️.”

Paris ❤️ A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Oct 2, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

