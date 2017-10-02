Emily Ratajkowski’s Flirty Parisian Girl Outfit Included a Shirtdress With No Bra & Geometric Heels

Emily Ratajkowski is living it up in Paris.
The model-turned-actress stepped out last night for the Vogue x Irving Penn party at the Petit Palais wearing a sultry look fresh off the runway from Jacquemus’ spring ’18 collection. Making a statement, the 26-year-old former runway model rocked a plunging white shirtdress teamed with nude architectural sandals.
The avant garde sandals — which featured geometric heels — popped against her tan legs and the crisp whiteness of her revealing dress.
Ratajkowski took to Instagram today to show off her look from the event, simply writing “Paris ❤️.”
