Demi Lovato Wears a Pink Hoodie With Sky-High Pumps Ahead of Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival

Demi Lovato steps out in New York City on Friday, August 18. Splash

Following performances at GMA’s Summer Concert Series and the Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival, Demi Lovato is celebrating her 25th birthday today.

Spending some time in the Big Apple the past few days — the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer was spotted wearing a somewhat unconventional ensemble on Friday. After braving the rain at her “Good Morning America” appearance, Lovato stepped out in a bright pink Gucci sweatshirt paired with Gianvito Rossi pumps.

Demi Lovato steps out in New York City on Friday. Splash

With just simple black leggings as bottoms, the “Cool for the Summer” songstress looked cozy in the bright, colorful hoodie as she took to the streets of NYC.

Demi Lovato wearing a Gucci embroidered UFO sweatshirt. Splash

On her feet, the former Disney star opted for a her go-to leather ankle-strap sandals. Lovato has been photographed sporting the pumps on a number of occasions, including Kendrick Lamar’s concert last month.

Demi Lovato wearing Gianvito Rossi Portofino suede sandals. Splash

