Demi Lovato Dresses Up as Selena Quintanilla for Halloween

Demi Lovato steps out in New York on Sept. 29. Rex Shutterstock

Demi Lovato sparkled as Selena Quintanilla last night.

While celebrating the Halloween early with some friends, the pop star channeled the legendary late Tejano music queen in a studded plum halter-style, criss-cross, cleavage-baring, bell-bottom jumpsuit.

The look was complete with a dark wigs with bangs, hoop earrings, red lipstick and black platform leather booties.

Demi Lovato's snapchat story (theddlovato) #demilovato #demi #lovato #ddlovato 💕💕 A post shared by Demi lovato ♡ (@demi_lovato.llove) on Oct 29, 2017 at 1:25am PDT

Selena had often performed while wearing the same outfit, often sporting a long-sleeve, matching bolero over it.

Demi Lovato siendo Selena Quintanilla para Halloween me dió mil años más de vida 😍 A post shared by Leyendo a María (@leyendoaamaria) on Oct 29, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

Here, Jennifer Lopez sports the sparkly look in the movie in which she portrayed the iconic singer.

Jennnifer Lopez wearing the same sparkly suit as Selena in the 1997 film. Rex Shutterstock

