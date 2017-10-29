Demi Lovato Dresses Up as Selena Quintanilla for Halloween

Demi Lovato sparkled as Selena Quintanilla last night.
While celebrating the Halloween early with some friends, the pop star channeled the legendary late Tejano music queen in a studded plum halter-style, criss-cross, cleavage-baring, bell-bottom jumpsuit.
The look was complete with a dark wigs with bangs, hoop earrings, red lipstick and black platform leather booties.
Selena had often performed while wearing the same outfit, often sporting a long-sleeve, matching bolero over it.
Here, Jennifer Lopez sports the sparkly look in the movie in which she portrayed the iconic singer.
See what Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Paris Hilton, and many other celebrities wore this Halloween.
Want more?
Demi Lovato’s Skintight Dress Had a Dangerously High Slit at Her Documentary Premiere
Demi Lovato Rocks Off-White Dress With High Slit & Towering Gold Sandals
Demi Lovato’s Twinning With Her Girlfriend in Matching White Sneakers at Disneyland